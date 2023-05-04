70-year-old man assaulted, robbed while on his way home in Gunma

A 70-year-old man was assaulted and robbed by three men as he was on his way home in Takasaki, Gunma Prefecture, on Tuesday night.

The incident occurred at around 11 p.m., Kyodo News reported. Police said the man told them he was pushing his bicycle along the sidewalk when three men approached him and demanded money. When he tried to resist, one of them punched him in the face, while the other two grabbed his bicycle and stole a rucksack from the front basket. The trio then fled.

The victim told police the rucksack contained his wallet which had 52,000 yen in it.

The man was taken to hospital where doctors said that his facial injuries will take about one month to heal.

Police said they are examining street surveillance camera footage to try and identify the assailants.

