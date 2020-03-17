70-year-old man beaten to death with concrete block on street in Hyogo Pref

A 70-year-old man was beaten to death on a street in Amagasaki, Hyogo Prefecture, on Tuesday morning, police said, adding the killer used a concrete block.

Police said the the victim, Shuji Yoshida, a nursing home owner, was attacked by another man near the south exit of JR Amagasaki Station at around 11:05 a.m., Fuji TV reported. Witnesses said the two men had been arguing before the attacker repeatedly beat Yoshida in the face and head with the concrete block. He then ran away toward the north side of the station.

Yoshida was taken to hospital where he died about an hour after arrival.

Police found 100,000 yen in cash in the victim’s pants pocket.

