crime

70-year-old man beaten to death with concrete block on street in Hyogo Pref

4 Comments
HYOGO

A 70-year-old man was beaten to death on a street in Amagasaki, Hyogo Prefecture, on Tuesday morning, police said, adding the killer used a concrete block.

Police said the the victim, Shuji Yoshida, a nursing home owner, was attacked by another man near the south exit of JR Amagasaki Station at around 11:05 a.m., Fuji TV reported. Witnesses said the two men had been arguing before the attacker repeatedly beat Yoshida in the face and head with the concrete block. He then ran away toward the north side of the station.  

Yoshida was taken to hospital where he died about an hour after arrival.  

Police found 100,000 yen in cash in the victim’s pants pocket.

JR Amagasaki Station at around 11:05 a.m

Really? JR Amagasaki is such a peaceful area. Since the victim still had money, this wasn't a random crime. The person that killed knew him and targeted him.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Witnesses said? So, they all stood around watching this old fella get beaten to death with a brick? Unbelievable!

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

savage Kansai...

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

The witnesses just watched? A horrible, brutal way to die.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

