70-year-old man injured by home intruder in Tokyo

A 70-year-old man suffered cuts to his head by a knife-wielding intruder at his home in Tokyo on Friday night.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 11:30 p.m. in Takadanobaba, Shinjuku Ward, TV Asahi reported. The man’s wife called police and said a man with a knife had broken into their home.

Police said the intruder entered the house through an unlocked window on the second floor balcony. The 70-year-old man heard the noise and confronted the burglar who threatened him with a knife, demanding money.

The man said he didn’t have any money and got into a scuffle with the burglar, sustaining cuts to his head. The burglar fled from the house via the balcony, empty-handed.

The intruder is described as being in his 30s, about 170-180 cms tall and well-built.

