70-year-old man stabbed while out for a walk

Police in Amagasaki, Hyogo Prefecture, have arrested a 65-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder after he stabbed a 70-year-old man on Wednesday night.

According to police, Yuji Iwamoto has admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying, “I was going to kill him,” Fuji TV reported. The victim was taking an evening stroll at around 6:45 p.m. when Iwamoto stabbed him with a knife on the right side of his forehead and the back of his left hand. The victim was taken to hospital where doctors said his injuries will require two weeks to recover from.

An eyewitness called 110 and described the situation as “two elderly people fighting each other.”

Police said Iwamoto remained at the scene and was intoxicated when they arrived. The victim told police Iwamoto approached him from behind and called out: “Would you like me to stab you?” The two men were not previously acquainted.

© Japan Today