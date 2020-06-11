70-year-old man stabbed while out for a walk

Police in Amagasaki, Hyogo Prefecture, have arrested a 65-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder after he stabbed a 70-year-old man on Wednesday night.
According to police, Yuji Iwamoto has admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying, “I was going to kill him,” Fuji TV reported. The victim was taking an evening stroll at around 6:45 p.m. when Iwamoto stabbed him with a knife on the right side of his forehead and the back of his left hand. The victim was taken to hospital where doctors said his injuries will require two weeks to recover from.
An eyewitness called 110 and described the situation as “two elderly people fighting each other.”
Police said Iwamoto remained at the scene and was intoxicated when they arrived. The victim told police Iwamoto approached him from behind and called out: “Would you like me to stab you?” The two men were not previously acquainted.© Japan Today
Michael Machida
The devil at play?
Vince Black
How many of these Nutcases are roaming around japan? They always come out just before summer, disgusting
rainyday
I seem to recall just a few weeks ago another article about somebody getting stabbed on the street in Amagasaki. Tough city? I used to pass through it on the train between Kobe and Osaka all the time when I lived in the Kansai area but never actually stopped there.
Reckless
You don't see that everyday. In my recollection I only saw a few fights from junior high school and they were quickly broken up.
kurisupisu
Amagasaki is a downtown suburb of Osaka.
timeon
Amagasaki is as close to a ghetto as it gets. I had to go there periodically a few years ago, and I could see these guys (mostly old) drinking from the morning, and mumbling to themselves. In the evenings it gets scarier.
zurcronium
Correction there PB, Amagasaki is in Hyogo prefecture.