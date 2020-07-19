Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

70-year-old man, wearing stolen woman’s underwear, arrested at her apartment

TOKYO

A 70-year-old man, who stole underwear from a woman’s apartment in Tokyo last week, was arrested after he was caught on the balcony of her apartment in Adachi Ward, police said Monday.

According to police, Sadao Nishikata was arrested on July 16 at the apartment of the woman who is in her 20s, Fuji TV reported. A male friend of the woman was with her at the time and apprehended Nishikata on the balcony.

Five days earlier, the woman had reported the theft of her underwear. After he was arrested, Nishikata told police he wanted to steal the woman’s underwear while it was hung out to dry on the balcony. He was quoted as saying he got a thrill from wearing women’s underwear.

Police said they are questioning Nishikata about 14 other recent cases of women’s underwear being stolen in the same area.

That is so creepy on so many levels...

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Honest question. Do women ever steal men's underwear? Jockstraps and whatnot?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

