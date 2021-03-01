Newsletter Signup Register / Login
70-year-old nurse assaulted robbed after finishing night shift in Kawasaki

KAWASAKI

A 70-year-old assistant nurse was assaulted and robbed as she left a hospital in Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, after finishing her night shift on Saturday morning.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 2 a.m., Fuji TV reported. The woman told police she had just left Kawasaki Municipal Hospital and was in the bicycle parking lot when a man came up behind her and beat her about the head. He then stole her bag which contained 6,000 yen.

Police said the woman sustained minor injuries. The assailant fled on a bicycle. Police said they are examining surveillance camera footage to try and identify the bike.

