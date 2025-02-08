70-year-old woman arrested after strangling man in his 40s

Police in Sendai, Miyagi Prefecture, have arrested a 70-year-old woman on suspicion of attempted murder after she strangled an unemployed man in his 40s at his home.

According to police, the incident occurred between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. on Saturday, NTV reported.

Police said Kazuko Shirato is accused of strangling the man with a thin rope. Afterwards, she called 110 and said she had killed someone.

When police arrived, they found the man unconscious. He was taken to hospital and remained in a critical condition on Sunday.

Police have not disclosed any information about the relationship between the woman and the man, or whether she gave a reason for strangling him.

