 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

70-year-old woman arrested after strangling man in his 40s

0 Comments
SENDAI

Police in Sendai, Miyagi Prefecture, have arrested a 70-year-old woman on suspicion of attempted murder after she strangled an unemployed man in his 40s at his home.

According to police, the incident occurred between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. on Saturday, NTV reported.

Police said Kazuko Shirato is accused of strangling the man with a thin rope. Afterwards, she called 110 and said she had killed someone.

When police arrived, they found the man unconscious. He was taken to hospital and remained in a critical condition on Sunday.

Police have not disclosed any information about the relationship between the woman and the man, or whether she gave a reason for strangling him.

© Japan Today

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get your favorite items from Japan!

We make shopping from Japanese online stores easy and efficient

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Reading Japanese Food Labels: Kanji Cheatsheet

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For February 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Celebrating Valentine’s Day in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Unzen Akari no Hana Boro

GaijinPot Travel

What is The Average Salary in Nagoya?

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

15 Matchmaking Shrines in Tokyo to Visit for Love

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

10 Winter Onsen Trips From Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Saga Castle Town Hina Matsuri

GaijinPot Travel

ALT

How Much Does an English Teacher Make in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Events

What Would Happen if Japan is Attacked in War?

GaijinPot Blog

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 6

GaijinPot Blog

How to Rehome a Pet in Japan Safely and Responsibly

GaijinPot Blog