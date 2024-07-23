 Japan Today
70-year-old woman arrested for killing 102-year-old mother

TOKYO

Police in Kunitachi City, Tokyo, have arrested a 70-year-old woman on suspicion of killing her 102-year-old mother with whom she lived.

Police said Yoko Komine as admitted to the allegation and quoted her as saying she killed her mother Fuku Komine because she was worn out from looking after her, TV Asahi reported.

According to police, Komine strangled her mother with a thin cord at around 6:40 a.m. on Monday, and then stabbed her in the neck with a knife while she was asleep in bed.

Komine called police at 6:45 a.m. and said she had killed her mother. Police said Fuku was dead when they arrived.

Police quoted Komine as saying bathing her mother and taking her to the toilet had become too much for her.

