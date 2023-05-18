70-year-old woman arrested over murder of 43-year-old son

Police in Sano, Tochigi Prefecture, have arrested a 70-year-old woman on suspicion of killing her 43-year-old son at his home.

According to police, Fusako Sekiguchi, who lives and works part-time in Tatebayashi, Gunma Prefecture, stabbed her son Masato in the chest with a knife at around 4:50 p.m. Thursday, Kyodo News reported. She had come for a visit at the time, police said.

Another member of the family called 119 at around 5:20 p.m. to report the incident. Masato was taken to hospital where he died about 2 1/2 hours later.

Police said Sekiguchi has admitted to killing her son but has so far given no motive.

© Japan Today