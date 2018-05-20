700 cobs of high-quality corn stolen in Yamanashi Prefecture

A massive amount of high-quality corn was stolen over the weekend just before the crop was to be harvested in Yamanashi Prefecture, police said Monday.

According to police, early on Sunday morning, the grower discovered that approximately 700 corn cobs had been stolen from a greenhouse on his property located in Minami-Alps city in the eastern part of the prefecture, Fuji TV reported.

The stolen variety of sweet corn, known as “Gold Rush,” is a high-grade maize. The value of the stolen corn is estimated at 170,000 yen, police said.

Local media quoted the grower as saying, “I took care of the corn as if they were my own children. Right now, my thoughts are filled with sadness.”

Because the stolen corn was skillfully picked from the stalks, there is a high possibility that several thieves with agricultural experience were involved, police said.

© Japan Today