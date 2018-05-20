Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

700 cobs of high-quality corn stolen in Yamanashi Prefecture

2 Comments
YAMANASHI

A massive amount of high-quality corn was stolen over the weekend just before the crop was to be harvested in Yamanashi Prefecture, police said Monday.

According to police, early on Sunday morning, the grower discovered that approximately 700 corn cobs had been stolen from a greenhouse on his property located in Minami-Alps city in the eastern part of the prefecture, Fuji TV reported.

The stolen variety of sweet corn, known as “Gold Rush,” is a high-grade maize. The value of the stolen corn is estimated at 170,000 yen, police said.

Local media quoted the grower as saying, “I took care of the corn as if they were my own children. Right now, my thoughts are filled with sadness.”

Because the stolen corn was skillfully picked from the stalks, there is a high possibility that several thieves with agricultural experience were involved, police said.

© Japan Today

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Learn Japanese in Kyoto

Live and study in the beautiful cultural capital of Japan.

Applications close June 1st

Apply Now

2 Comments
Login to comment

Thats about £1.70 each wow that expensive for corn on the cob, i hope it tastes nice for that price, as for the theft, well 5 people collecting 140 each i would of thought that it would only take a few hours, either way I hope they trace the crooks and prosecute them,

0 ( +0 / -0 )

By my reckoning a lot of this is insurance fraud to compensate for a dicky harvest.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Otaku Time: 5 Anime to Binge on Netflix Japan Right Now

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Living The Zen Life As A Foreign Woman In An Old Akita Temple

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For May 19-20

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a Complimentary Welcome Drink!

SH’UN

Offer

First Class Free

Club 360

Temples

Eikan-do (Zenrin-ji)

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Stall

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Fratelli Paradiso

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez IKSPIARI

Food and Drink

Nakatanidou Mochi Shop

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Savvy Tokyo Sakura Photo Contest 2018: Our Top 10 Photos

Savvy Tokyo

Shrines

Imamiya Shrine

GaijinPot Travel