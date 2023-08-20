71-year-old man arrested for assaulting convenience store employee with umbrella

Police in Toyoura, Hokkaido, have arrested a 71-year-old man on suspicion of assaulting a 35-year-old convenience store employee by beating him with an umbrella.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 10 p.m. Saturday, Hokkaido Broadcasting Corp reported. Store surveillance camera footage showed the man walk into the store and suddenly start hitting the employee at the register with an umbrella several times. Another store employee called 110.

Police said the victim was not seriously injured.

The man, whose address is unknown, told police he has nothing to say and has remained silent since his arrest. Police said the store employees told them they had never seen the man before.

