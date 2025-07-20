71-year-old man arrested for assaulting pedestrian with umbrella in Sapporo

Police in Sapporo have arrested a 71-year-old man on suspicion of assault after he hit a 49-year-old man with an umbrella on Saturday.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 4:30 p.m. on a street in Chuo Ward, NTV reported.

The suspect, a self-proclaimed company executive, is accused of repeatedly hitting the victim on the head and neck with an umbrella, causing abrasions on the man's neck.

The victim called 110 and police arrested the assailant who had remained at the scene.

Police said the man told them,"I don't want to talk about it right now” and has remained silent.

Police said the two men apparently do not know each other and believe some kind of trouble occurred between them as they passed by each other.

