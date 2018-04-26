Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

71-year-old man arrested for fatally stabbing woman; says his ‘resentment exploded’

TAKAMATSU, Kagawa

Police in Takamatsu, Kagawa Prefecture, have arrested a 71-year-old man on suspicion of murder after he fatally stabbed a 66-year-old woman who lived with him in his apartment.

Police said Kenji Shiraishi turned himself in on Wednesday and said “I killed someone.” He admitted to killing Reiko Ami on April 23 and was quoted as saying his “resentment at the victim just exploded,” Sankei Shimbun reported.

Police went to Shiraishi’s apartment and found Ami’s body. She had been stabbed in the abdomen.

A female neighbor in her 60s, who would frequently see Shiraishi walking his dog, told local media, “Their relationship looked to be in trouble recently.”

Once again another stressed out man child. RIP victim.

