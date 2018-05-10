Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Man arrested for killing daughter after she reportedly kills her mother

HIROSHIMA

Police in Hiroshima have arrested a 71-year-old man on suspicion of killing his 35-year-old daughter after she allegedly killed her 70-year-old mother on Tuesday night.

Police said that at around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, they received a call from a man who said his family was dead at their home in a municipal housing complex in Higashi Ward, Fuji TV reported.  

When police arrived at the house, they found a man, Masao Kamiyanagi, in an agitated state, repeating that he had killed his daughter.

Kamiyanagi’s wife Miharu, and their daughter Suzuko, were found in separate rooms. Police said they both had been strangled to death with a thin cord.

Kamiyanagi was quoted by police as saying his daughter had killed his wife and then asked him to kill her, which he did at around 8 p.m. Tuesday night.

Wow, what a dysfunctional family. How sad the father had to make a choice like that.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

3 people knew who killed who and 2 of them are dead. Let the evidence come forward before taking his word for it.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

