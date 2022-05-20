Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

71-year-old man arrested over attempted burglary of Yokohama bar

YOKOHAMA

Police in Yokohama have arrested a 71-year-old man on suspicion of attempted burglary and destruction of property after he was caught trying to break into a bar.

Police said Koyu Sakuma has admitted to the allegation and quoted him as saying he needed the money, Kyodo News reported. According to police, Sakuma used a small bar to try and pry open the back door of the pub in Minami Ward at around 2:30 a.m. on Friday. A neighbor heard a loud noise and called 110.

When police arrived, they found Sakuma at the door. Police said Sakuma told them he had also robbed several other bars and offices in the early hours of the morning.

