71-year-old man fatally stabbed after rent dispute with landlord

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 51-year-old man on suspicion of killing a 71-year-old man after a dispute involving unpaid rent.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 7:40 p.m. Thursday at an apartment in Koto Ward, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said the suspect, Yasuhiro Tokumine, went to the apartment which he was renting to Toshio Oshima.

Police said the two got into an argument and Tokumine stabbed Oshima in the neck with a fruit knife. Tokumine called 110 and said he had stabbed a man.

The victim was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Tokumine was quoted by police as saying Oshima was behind in his rent payments.

