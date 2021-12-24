Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

71-year-old man fatally stabbed after rent dispute with landlord

1 Comment
TOKYO

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 51-year-old man on suspicion of killing a 71-year-old man after a dispute involving unpaid rent.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 7:40 p.m. Thursday at an apartment in Koto Ward, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said the suspect, Yasuhiro Tokumine, went to the apartment which he was renting to Toshio Oshima.

Police said the two got into an argument and Tokumine stabbed Oshima in the neck with a fruit knife. Tokumine called 110 and said he had stabbed a man.

The victim was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Tokumine was quoted by police as saying Oshima was behind in his rent payments.

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

On christmass no less. The guy is 71 old. Is likely he couldn't pay his rent. Harsh of the landlord to pick today of all day to argue with him and even stab him. Clearly he was not in a x-mass mood.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Tweet of the Week #160: The Kanji of the Year is Gold

GaijinPot Blog

Fashion

From Head to Toe: The Fluffiest Loungewear for Winter

Savvy Tokyo

Recipes

Recipe: Healthy White Christmas

Savvy Tokyo

Finding the Perfect Present for Your Japanese Office

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 50

GaijinPot Blog

8 Winter Towns in Japan that Feel Like the North Pole

GaijinPot Blog

6 Cool Jobs in Japan if You Have Better-Than Average Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

5 Japanese Teen Romance Flicks to Improve Your Listening Skills

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For December 20-26

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Japanese Christmas Movies to Watch this Holiday Season

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Christmas Dining: Tokyo’s Best Restaurants For The Holiday Season

Savvy Tokyo

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: ‘What’s Wrong With A Traditional New Year’s?’

Savvy Tokyo