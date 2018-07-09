71-year-old woman arrested for keeping dead mother’s body in apartment for 18 months

Police in Sapporo on Monday arrested a 71-year-old woman on suspicion of abandoning the body of her mother in their apartment in Kita Ward for the past 18 months. Police said Etsuko Miyoshi continued to collect the pension of her mother, Mitsu Ozawa, who died at the age of 98 in January 2017, Sankei Shimbun reported.

Miyoshi was quoted by police as saying that when her mother died, she couldn’t afford to pay for a funeral.

The apartment building is scheduled to be demolished later this month. Miyoshi's mother owned the apartment. After the building management company was unable to contact her for some time, a representative of the company and police visited the apartment on June 30 and discovered the remains of Miyoshi’s mother.

Police said Miyoshi told them she continued to collect her mother’s pension because she needed the money to live on.

