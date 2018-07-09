71-year-old woman arrested for keeping dead mother’s body in apartment for 18 months

Police in Sapporo on Monday arrested a 71-year-old woman on suspicion of abandoning the body of her mother in their apartment in Kita Ward for the past 18 months. Police said Etsuko Miyoshi continued to collect the pension of her mother, Mitsu Ozawa, who died at the age of 98 in January 2017, Sankei Shimbun reported.
Miyoshi was quoted by police as saying that when her mother died, she couldn’t afford to pay for a funeral.
The apartment building is scheduled to be demolished later this month. Miyoshi's mother owned the apartment. After the building management company was unable to contact her for some time, a representative of the company and police visited the apartment on June 30 and discovered the remains of Miyoshi’s mother.
Police said Miyoshi told them she continued to collect her mother's pension because she needed the money to live on.
Michael Jackson
She may have needed the money to live on, but I'm not buying that I couldn't afford a funeral excuse. City Hall would help you with those expenses. it's more truthful that she didn't want to report the death so she could keep collecting the pension
Vince Black
She should be forced to pay it all back. It's ghastly what she did. No one noticed the smell?
puregaijin
I’ll respect that some people have tougher lives than others. She’s 71! She didn’t report the death as she needed the money to survive. It’s an unpleasant feeling to be living with your mother’s dead body anyway.
Silvafan
We don't always know their situations, but pensions are not really a lot. It is extremely hard for a 71 year old to start over. There is not a lot of work out there for her. She was also going to be homeless once the apartment was demolished. If she never had any children, she could truly be alone up in Hokkaido.
Disillusioned
This:
Plus this:
Equals: Scumbag!
That was her mother she left to rot in the apartment. What a lovely child!
Kobe White Bar Owner
Makes you wonder how many bodies are laying around while family member continue to parasitically live off them.
Kiera Hohne
Did you know that in Indonesia, it is the norm to live with dead relatives. I'm not suprised that Japan could learn from this. The fact that the dead mother was still in the apartment, and her daughter still living there, indicates that she did not abandon the body. However, she could have reached out for help, and do the right thing, instead of pocketing her dead mother's pension.
sir_bentley28
I see so many negative comments about what she had done. We can surely say that taking her mother's money was a bad thing. But if we look at the bigger problem, it becomes clearer as to why she did what she did. The cost of funerals are pretty much for the rich because of the astounding cost and not many people have that kind of money lying around. At age 71, she cannot go out and easily find a job as she'd like to support herself. And none of us cannot even begin to imagine her feelings knowing that she couldn't provide a funeral ceremony for the person who took care of her from birth, fed her, raised her and protected her. Though I don't condone what she did, my heart goes out to her.
yildiray
With the huge amount of unmarried pensioners (a number likely to keep growing) living at home with parents, I suspect this may be far more widespread an issue than people are acknowledging