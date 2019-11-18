71-year-old woman arrested for killing husband, parents-in-law

Police in Tsuruga, Fukui Prefecture, have arrested a 71-year-old woman on suspicion of killing her 70-year-old husband, his 93-year-old father and 95-year-old wife at their home on Sunday.

Police said the suspect, Masako Kishimoto, also tried to take her own life by ingesting several sleeping pills.

According to police, Iwamoto — who is conscious — has admitted to the crime and said she was worn out from looking after her husband and his parents, who were all in poor health, for the past two years, Fuji TV reported.

Police said Kishimoto is accused of strangling to death her husband Takio with a small towel and then did the same to her father-in-law, Yoshio Kishimoto and his wife Shinobu, as they slept. Kishimoto's daughter, who visited the home at around 7:50 a.m. on Sunday, found the bodies and called 110.

Kishimoto was found in the hallway, unconscious from having taken the sleeping pills. The others were in their beds. Kishimoto was taken to hospital and is in a stable condition, police said Monday.

