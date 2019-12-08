Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

71-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of killing parents-in-law

1 Comment
FUKUI

Police in Tsuruga, Fukui Prefecture, have arrested a 71-year-old woman on suspicion of killing her parents-in-law after she killed her husband at their home on Nov 17.

Police initially arrested Masako Kishimoto on suspicion of killing her husband Takio by strangling him with a small towel. On Saturday, she was also charged with killing her 93-year-old father-in-law, Yoshio Kishimoto, and his 95-year-old wife Shinobu by strangling them as they slept, Fuji TV reported.

Police said that after killing her three relatives, Kishimoto tried to take her own life by ingesting several sleeping pills.

According to police, Kishimoto admitted to the crime and said she was worn out from looking after her husband and his parents, who were all in poor health, for the past two years.

Kishimoto's daughter, who visited the home at around 7:50 a.m. on the morning of the crime, found the bodies and called 110. Kishimoto was found in the hallway, unconscious from having taken the sleeping pills. The others were in their beds.

Police said Saturday they waited until Kishimoto had recovered before arresting her.

© Japan Today

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Top things to do in Aichi Prefecture

A guide to traveling in central Japan

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

Maybe it's just me, but I am becoming numb to stories like this. Sadly this wont be the last either I am sure!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Food & Drink

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Aichi

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 49, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Ultimate Guide to Winter Illuminations in Japan’s 47 Prefectures 2019-20

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

How to Experience Yamagata City Like a Local

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Health & Beauty

6 Tips for Protecting Your Skin this Japanese Winter

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #58: How To Make Japanese People Mad With One Hiragana

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Top 5 Tokyo Exhibitions and Museums with a Futuristic Theme

Savvy Tokyo