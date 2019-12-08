71-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of killing parents-in-law

Police in Tsuruga, Fukui Prefecture, have arrested a 71-year-old woman on suspicion of killing her parents-in-law after she killed her husband at their home on Nov 17.

Police initially arrested Masako Kishimoto on suspicion of killing her husband Takio by strangling him with a small towel. On Saturday, she was also charged with killing her 93-year-old father-in-law, Yoshio Kishimoto, and his 95-year-old wife Shinobu by strangling them as they slept, Fuji TV reported.

Police said that after killing her three relatives, Kishimoto tried to take her own life by ingesting several sleeping pills.

According to police, Kishimoto admitted to the crime and said she was worn out from looking after her husband and his parents, who were all in poor health, for the past two years.

Kishimoto's daughter, who visited the home at around 7:50 a.m. on the morning of the crime, found the bodies and called 110. Kishimoto was found in the hallway, unconscious from having taken the sleeping pills. The others were in their beds.

Police said Saturday they waited until Kishimoto had recovered before arresting her.

