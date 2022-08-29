71-year-old woman arrested over attempted murder of son

Police in Hiroshima on Monday arrested a 71-year-old woman on suspicion of attempting to kill her 48-year-old son.

According to police, Mieko Nakajima is accused of stabbing her son in the neck several times at around 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Kyodo News reported that Nakajima’s second son, who lives elsewhere, came for a visit at around 6:30 p.m. and called 119 when he saw his brother bleeding from the neck.

The victim was taken to hospital where doctors said none of the wounds were deep and that his life was not in danger, although he will require two weeks in hospital.

Police said that Nakajima has so far given no motive for attacking her son.

