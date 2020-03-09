71-year-old woman arrested over murder of ailing husband

Police in Hanyu, Saitama Prefecture, have arrested a 71-year-old woman on suspicion of killing her ailing 72-year-old husband.

According to police, Hitomi Oshima strangled her husband Mitsuo at around 2:50 p.m. on March 7, Sankei Shimbun reported. She then called 110 and told police she had killed her husband.

When police arrived, they found Oshima, with a self-inflicted knife wound to her neck, and her husband lying on a futon in his bedroom. Mitsuo was declared dead at the house, while Oshima was taken to hospital where she is in a stable condition.

Police quoted Oshima as saying she had grown weary of being her husband’s caregiver.

