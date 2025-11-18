71-year-old woman gets suspended sentence for killing 102-year-old mother

The Tachikawa Branch of the Tokyo District Court has handed down a three-year prison sentence, suspended for five years, to a 71-year-old woman convicted of killing her 102-year-old mother at their home in Kunitachi City, Tokyo,

According to the ruling, Yoko Komine strangled her mother Fuku, who suffered from dementia, because she was worn out from looking after her, TV Asahi reported.

The court heard that Komine strangled her mother with a thin cord at around 6:40 a.m. on July 22, 2024, and then stabbed her in the neck with a knife, while she was asleep in bed.

Komine called police at 6:45 a.m.that day and said she had killed her mother. Police said Fuku was dead when they arrived.

During the trial, Komine said that bathing her mother and taking her to the toilet had become too much for her.

In her statement to the court, Komine said that when her mother fell out of bed, she was unable to lift her up because if her own back pain. She called 119 and was told that an ambulance would come only this one time.

She told the court she felt abandoned by the way the authorities responded, and thought, “I wish my mother were dead.”

