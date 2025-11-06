71-year-old woman goes on trial for killing 102-year-old mother

A 71-year-old woman has pleaded guilty to killing her 102-year-old mother at their home in Kunitachi City, Tokyo, in July last year.

During the opening session of her trial on Wednesday, Yoko Komine admitted strangling her mother Fuku, who suffered from dementia, because she was worn out from looking after her, TV Asahi reported.

The court heard that Komine strangled her mother with a thin cord at around 6:40 a.m. on July 22, 2024, and then stabbed her in the neck with a knife, while she was asleep in bed.

Komine called police at 6:45 a.m.that day and said she had killed her mother. Police said Fuku was dead when they arrived.

Police quoted Komine as saying bathing her mother and taking her to the toilet had become too much for her.

In her statement to the court, Komine said that when her mother fell out of bed, she was unable to lift her up because if her own back pain. She called 119 and was told that an ambulance would come only this one time.

She told the court she felt abandoned by the way the authorities responded, and thought, “I wish my mother were dead.”

© Japan Today