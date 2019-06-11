Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

71-year-old arrested over threat to attack 'noisy' kindergarteners

7 Comments
TOKYO

A 71-year-old man in Tokyo was arrested over the weekend for allegedly sending threatening letters to the parents of kindergarten pupils he claimed were too noisy, suggesting he might attack the kids unless they were quieter, police said Monday.

Yutaka Arai, a resident of Tokyo's Adachi Ward, is suspected of leaving threatening letters inside the mailboxes of the children's homes last week. He lived near a school bus stop for a kindergarten and told investigators he had been annoyed by the loud voices of children awaiting buses, the police said.

Arai has denied the letters were intended as threats.

One of the letters said, "Don't let your children raise their voices. If you can't do that, don't complain no matter what happens," according to the police.

The case was brought to light after one of the parents consulted the police over the letter.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Click Here

7 Comments
Login to comment

Thanks to the parents for notifying the police, AND the police for doing something about it! On the news last night, this dudes neighbors were interviewed and all talked about how this guy was always complaining about noise from the kids in the neighborhood.

(Omotenashi from Japan's elderly? The one's who "love" kids? ....Yeah right!)

Far too many elderly here are really getting out of hand!

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Just another statistic rising out the Japan's largest growing criminal demographic.

Glad the community was proactive on this guy.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

I must not be old enough yet because the sound of kids playing in a kindergarten makes me happy. It's the sound of life and joy

1 ( +1 / -0 )

The ironic thing is how many elderly men here become gigantic man-babies themselves. Without work to occupy themselves, and with wives who have no doubt tired of their antics, they want their mamas.

If Japan is serious about addressing the fertility rate, they need to slap some sense into folks like this and build daycares regardless of oldster NIMBYism.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

What a piece of work this guy is.... you had your day as a kid, let them have their day too.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

He is not alone in his demented opinion of kids. Complaining elderly residents are the main reason there is a child care crisis in the cities. Every time a new child facility is proposed there are huge protests from people just like him.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

What a sad SOB. The elderly here contribute to so many social problems. Refusing to stop driving, complaining about children having fun outside... well that's only two problems but I bet there's more!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

don't complain no matter what happens,"

Certainly sounds like a threat to me. Needs to be held for a mental health evaluation

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Anime & Manga

Secret Retro Base

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Nintendo Releases Free VR Update To Popular Games Including Smash Bros.

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink with world-famous chicken rice!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

Tweet of the Week #34: The Truth About Paternity Leave in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto

Kikusui

Offer

Get a free drink!

L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele Fukuoka

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For June 8-9

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For June 15-16

Savvy Tokyo

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 24

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Food & Drink

Tokyo’s Gonpachi Offers Up its Unique Sushi Beer Garden Just in Time for Summer

Savvy Tokyo