71-year-old arrested over threat to attack 'noisy' kindergarteners

A 71-year-old man in Tokyo was arrested over the weekend for allegedly sending threatening letters to the parents of kindergarten pupils he claimed were too noisy, suggesting he might attack the kids unless they were quieter, police said Monday.
Yutaka Arai, a resident of Tokyo's Adachi Ward, is suspected of leaving threatening letters inside the mailboxes of the children's homes last week. He lived near a school bus stop for a kindergarten and told investigators he had been annoyed by the loud voices of children awaiting buses, the police said.
Arai has denied the letters were intended as threats.
One of the letters said, "Don't let your children raise their voices. If you can't do that, don't complain no matter what happens," according to the police.
The case was brought to light after one of the parents consulted the police over the letter.© KYODO
Yubaru
Thanks to the parents for notifying the police, AND the police for doing something about it! On the news last night, this dudes neighbors were interviewed and all talked about how this guy was always complaining about noise from the kids in the neighborhood.
(Omotenashi from Japan's elderly? The one's who "love" kids? ....Yeah right!)
Far too many elderly here are really getting out of hand!
madmanmunt
Just another statistic rising out the Japan's largest growing criminal demographic.
Glad the community was proactive on this guy.
sensei258
I must not be old enough yet because the sound of kids playing in a kindergarten makes me happy. It's the sound of life and joy
jcapan
The ironic thing is how many elderly men here become gigantic man-babies themselves. Without work to occupy themselves, and with wives who have no doubt tired of their antics, they want their mamas.
If Japan is serious about addressing the fertility rate, they need to slap some sense into folks like this and build daycares regardless of oldster NIMBYism.
SaikoPhysco
What a piece of work this guy is.... you had your day as a kid, let them have their day too.
Disillusioned
He is not alone in his demented opinion of kids. Complaining elderly residents are the main reason there is a child care crisis in the cities. Every time a new child facility is proposed there are huge protests from people just like him.
Vince Black
What a sad SOB. The elderly here contribute to so many social problems. Refusing to stop driving, complaining about children having fun outside... well that's only two problems but I bet there's more!
Nippori Nick
Certainly sounds like a threat to me. Needs to be held for a mental health evaluation