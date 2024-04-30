72-year-old former school sports coach arrested for allegedly sexually molesting student

Police in Aomori City, Aomori Prefecture, have arrested a 72-year-old former junior high school soft tennis coach on suspicion of sexually molesting a girl who was his student.

The incident occurred at around 7:30 a.m. on April 9, Sankei Shimbun quoted police as saying. The suspect is accused of exposing himself to the girl on the street and and in his car. Police did not say why the girl got into his car.

According to prefectural police, the suspect had quit his job as a coach at the time of the incident.

