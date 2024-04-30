72-year-old former school sports coach arrested for allegedly sexually molesting student

Police in Aomori City, Aomori Prefecture, have arrested a 72-year-old former junior high school soft tennis coach on suspicion of sexually molesting a girl who was his student.
The incident occurred at around 7:30 a.m. on April 9, Sankei Shimbun quoted police as saying. The suspect is accused of exposing himself to the girl on the street and and in his car. Police did not say why the girl got into his car.
According to prefectural police, the suspect had quit his job as a coach at the time of the incident.© Japan Today
Open-minded
At 72, was he a part timer?
Was it before or after the incident?
Did he get caught and then quit from embarrassment?
Did he quit and wanted to fulfill some kind of fantasy?
What kind of counseling will the female student receive?
It will be a challenge for the student returning to that school after the incident. People will gossiping about her.