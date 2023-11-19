72-year-old man arrested after remains of mother found buried in vacant lot

Police in Kamiamakusa, Kumamoto Prefecture, have arrested a 72-year-old man on suspicion of abandoning the corpse of his mother by burying it in a vacant lot near their home.

Police said Mikio Fujikawa has admitted burying the body of his mother, who was in her 90s, after she died in the summer of 2021, Kyodo News reported. The two had been living alone for several years.

Police said the case came to light when Fujikawa’s younger sister, who lives in another prefecture, visited his house on Nov 15 and found no one at home. She reported to police that she had been unable to contact her brother or mother for some time.

Police located Fujikawa in a cheap lodging facility in Kumamoto City and he was arrested on Friday after admitting he had buried his mother in the vacant lot after she died.

© Japan Today