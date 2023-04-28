72-year-old man arrested for assaulting daughter-in-law, says he was fed up with her attitude

Police in Natori, Miyagi Prefecture, said Friday they have arrested a 72-year-old man on suspicion of assaulting his 33-year-old daughter-in-law at their home.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 5:50 p.m. on Thursday. Local media reported that the man punched the woman in the face and kicked her. The woman suffered a broken nose, police said. Another member of the family called 110.

Police said the suspect has admitted to the allegation and quoted him as saying he hit his daughter-in-law because he had recently become fed up with her everyday attitude.

