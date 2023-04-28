72-year-old man arrested for assaulting daughter-in-law, says he was fed up with her attitude

Police in Natori, Miyagi Prefecture, said Friday they have arrested a 72-year-old man on suspicion of assaulting his 33-year-old daughter-in-law at their home.
According to police, the incident occurred at around 5:50 p.m. on Thursday. Local media reported that the man punched the woman in the face and kicked her. The woman suffered a broken nose, police said. Another member of the family called 110.
Police said the suspect has admitted to the allegation and quoted him as saying he hit his daughter-in-law because he had recently become fed up with her everyday attitude.© Japan Today
Larr Flint
Well the father shouldn't do that at first place.
However, I feel the old guy as probably the daughter is 33yo and still living with his father/parents instead of moving out. Trying to micromanage her father in his own house. Is she working or living off the pension?
Kids should go on their own after being 18+