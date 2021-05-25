Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

72-year-old man arrested for attempted murder after setting wife on fire

1 Comment
FUKUSHIMA

Police in Iwaki, Fukushima Prefecture, have arrested a 72-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder after he doused his home with oil and set his wife on fire.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Sankei Shimbun reported. A neighbor noticed black smoke rising from the residence of Masao Honda and called 119.

Firefighters said the two-story wooden house was partially damaged in the blaze. Honda’s wife, who is in her 70s, was found unconscious inside the house and remained in a critical condition in hospital on Wednesday.

Honda was also taken to hospital to be treated for minor burns and released Tuesday, at which point he was arrested. Police said his burns were not severe. 

Police said he has admitted attempting to kill his wife, who is disabled.

1 Comment
Terrible. Whether it was to relieve himself of burden or his wife of suffering, to face such a choice is truly horrifying.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

