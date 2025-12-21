72-year-old man arrested for breaking neighbor’s door over falling snow dispute

Police in Kushiro, Hokkaido have arrested a 72-year-old man on suspicion of property damage after he smashed the glass in the front door of his neighbor’s home.

According to police, the man, who is a fisherman, is suspected of hitting the front door of a 57-year-old woman's home with a shovel, shattering the glass, at around 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sapporo TV reported.

The man and woman are neighbors. Police quoted the man as saying, "Snow from the woman's house kept falling onto my property while I was removing snow."

