crime

72-year-old man arrested for calling police station 1,700 times over 8 days

SHIGA

Police in Otsu, Shiga Prefecture, have arrested a 72-year-old man on suspicion of obstructing police in the performance of their duties after he called a police station 1,700 times over eight days.

Police said suspect made the calls between Jan 22 and Jan 29, using the landline at his home, Sankei Shimbun reported. When someone answered, he spoke incoherently and then hung up.

Police said the man has admitted to making the calls and quoted him as saying “I’m not a bad person.”

