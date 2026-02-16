 Japan Today
crime

72-year-old man arrested for exposing his lower body on Sapporo subway

SAPPORO

Police in Sapporo, Hokkaido, have arrested a 72-year-old man on suspicion of public indecency.

According to police, the man is suspected of exposing his lower body on a subway car traveling between Higashi-kuyakusho-mae and Kanjo-dori Higashi stations on the Toho subway line at around 4:30 p.m. on January 27, NTV reported.

A woman in her 30s reported that a man standing next to her was exposing his genitals and touching them. The man was subsequently identified through an investigation of security camera footage.

Police said the man, who was arrested on Sunday, has denied the allegation and quoted him as saying, "I don't remember doing anything that would warrant arrest. However, I'm a bit forgetful, so it's possible that I just don't remember."

Police said there have been other reports of a man exposing his genitals on the subway, and police are investigating further, believing it might be the same man.

