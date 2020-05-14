Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

72-year-old man arrested for spitting at convenience store employee

HYOGO

Police in Awaji, Hyogo Prefecture, have arrested a 72-year-old man for spitting at a convenience store employee who was behind a plastic sheet used to prevent COVID-19 infections between customers and staff. 

The incident occurred on April 27, Sankei Shimbun reported. According to police, the man, who was arrested on Wednesday, has admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying, “ I wanted to see the woman’s reaction and did it partially out of fun.”  

Police said the man first approached the 24-year-old employee and pointed at one of the plastic sheets installed at the checkout counters. He then asked, “Is this to prevent the coronavirus?” before spitting on the plastic curtain and at the woman. The employee was not hit by the spit, but the incident was captured on the store surveillance camera.

