crime

72-year-old man arrested for threatening to kill ‘noisy’ tenant living above him

HOKKAIDO

Police in Asahikawa, Hokkaido, on Sunday arrested a 72-year-old man on suspicion of threatening to kill the tenant who lived above him in a municipal apartment building after a dispute over noise.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 7:20 p.m. on Saturday. Local media reported that the suspect went upstairs and banged on the door of a man in his 70s. When the door was opened, he told the man that he was going to kill him unless he stopped being so noisy. He then went back downstairs to his own apartment.

The threatened man called police who detained the suspect for questioning. The suspect was quoted by police as saying his upstairs neighbor was always making noise and it had reached a point where he could no longer bear it.

Police did not elaborate on what the “noise” was.

Monster neighbors are a real threat in Japan. I had one living underneath me for a while. She called the cops a few times telling them lies about what I was doing. She called the cops once and told them I was using a chainsaw on my second floor balcony, which was a vacuum cleaner. Flushing the toilet late at night was enough to send her off. Be careful of your neighbors. There are too many whackos out there.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

