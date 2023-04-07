72-year-old man arrested over arson at transport company

Police in Kagoshima have arrested a 72-year-old man on suspicion of arson after he set fire to a garage on the premises of a transport company.

According to police, the suspect, Kazuo Watarai, who lives near the transport company, entered the premises at around 12:50 a.m. Thursday, Kyodo News reported. He used a lighter to set fire to the garage which houses several vehicles.

A security guard patrolling the area spotted the fire and put it out before it could spread too far. There was minimal damage to the garage. Watarai was identified from surveillance camera footage and arrested at his home at around 6:30 a.m.

Police said Watarai has admitted to the allegation and added that they are also questioning him about two suspicious fires in the neighborhood on March 28 (at the same transport company) and March 30 (the trash disposal area of the local welfare center).

