Man arrested over hit-and-run death of 91-year-old woman in Hyogo

Police in Himeji, Hyogo Prefecture, have arrested a 72-year-old man on suspicion of dangerous driving resulting in death after he hit a 91-year-old woman, and then kept going, on Sunday.

Police said the incident occurred at an intersection with traffic lights at around 3:40 a.m. TV Asahi reported that the local fire department received a report of “a loud bang” followed by the sound of “a vehicle fleeing the scene” around that time.

Makiko Kajiwara, a nearby resident, was found collapsed at the intersection and later pronounced dead at a hospital.

After reviewing surveillance camera footage from the scene, police identified the car and arrested the driver, Akifumi Onishi, on Sunday afternoon.

Police quoted Onishi as saying, “I was driving my car and felt like I ran over something but didn’t think it was a person.”

