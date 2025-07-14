72-year-old man arrested over wife’s death

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 72-year-old man on suspicion of killing his wife who was in her 60s.

According to police, Toyohiko Kurabe called 110 a little after 11 a.m. Monday and said that he had strangled his wife to death, TBS reported.

Police rushed to the house in Setagaya Ward and found a woman unconscious in a room on the first floor of the house. She was taken to hospital, but died later Monday.

Police said there were marks around her neck that looked like she had been strangled, as well as multiple stab wounds in her chest.

A blood-stained knife was seized from the house.

Police saids Kurabe has admitted to killing his wife but gave no reason.

