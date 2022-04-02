Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

72-year-old man fatally stabbed in Saitama; suspect arrested

SAITAMA

A 50-year-old unemployed man has been arrested on suspicion of killing a 72-year-old man in Saitama City.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 6:55 a.m. Friday in the car parking lot outside the victim’s house in Midori Ward, Kyodo News reported. Police said the suspect, Fumiaki Matsumoto, stabbed Takao Horiguchi in the chest. Horiguchi’s son heard screams and called 110. Horiguchi was taken to hospital where he died about an hour after arrival.

Police said Matsumoto and Horiguchi lived in the same neighborhood and knew each other. They said Matsumoto has admitted to stabbing Horiguchi but has so far given no motive.

