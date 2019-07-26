Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

72-year-old man turns himself in over murder of 57-year-old wife

YAMANASHI

A 72-year-old man on Friday turned himself in to police in Tokyo and confessed to killing his 57-year-old wife at their home in Kofu, Yamanashi Prefecture.

According to police, the body of Nobuko To was found by her son who had come for a visit at around 2 p.m. Friday. Police said she had been stabbed in the neck and was confirmed dead at the scene. She had also been beaten about the head.

On Friday afternoon, the victim’s husband, Norio To, turned himself in at a police station in Tachikawa, Tokyo, and told officers he had killed his wife. He was taken back to Kofu where he was charged with murder on Saturday morning.

Police said there had been trouble between To and his wife. In January, Nobuko had consulted with police about being abused by her husband. However, in March, To told police he was having trouble with his wife. Finally, in April, Nobuko contacted police and said the trouble between her husband and herself had been resolved and that there was no need for police action.

So many murder crimes these days is it an indication that the economy is not good or reflection of low salaries.

If there had been an investigation when she first complained, and the family had been given a social worker or counselling maybe this would not have happened

