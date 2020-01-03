Newsletter Signup Register / Login
72-year-old woman arrested over murder of 70-year-old brother

CHIBA

Police in Funabashi, Chiba Prefecture, said Thursday they have arrested a 72-year-old woman on suspicion of killing her 70-year-old brother with whom she lived.

According to police, Etsuko Sengoku, a part-time worker, is accused of killing her brother Haruo late last month, Fuji TV reported. Sengoku called 119 on Wednesday morning to report that her brother was not breathing.

Police and firefighters rushed to the apartment and found Haruo lying on his back, already dead. Police said rigor mortis had set in and there were marks on his neck, indicating that he had been strangled.

Police did not say whether Etsuko has pleaded guilty or not.

