72-year-old woman arrested for fatally beating disabled 46-year-old daughter

Police in Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, said Monday they have arrested a 72-year-old woman on suspicion of killing her 46-year-old disabled daughter.

According to police, Ko Matsunuma beat her daughter Hiroko about the head with a blunt object at their home in Tama Ward on Saturday night, Fuji TV reported. On Sunday morning, Matsunuma went to a nearby river and jumped in. However, she was rescued by passersby who called 119. She then told police she had killed her daughter.

Police went to her home and found Hiroko dead, lying face-up on a futon.

Police said Matsunuma has admitted to killing her daughter and quoted her as saying that after she died, there would be no one to look after her daughter who had suffered from a heart defect since she was born.

