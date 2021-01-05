Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

72-year-old woman gets 18 years in prison for killing 3 family members

1 Comment
FUKUI

The Fukui District Court has sentenced a 72-year-old woman to 18 years in prison for murdering her husband and parents-in-law at their home in Tsuruga City, Fukui Prefecture, in 2019.

The defendant, Masako Kishimoto, was the sole caregiver of the three victims, Sankei Shimbun reported. Prosecutors had sought a 20-year prison term for Kishimoto in the lay judge trial which concluded on Tuesday.

In handing down the sentence, Presiding Judge Yoshinobu Kawamura ruled that the defendant “was driven into a corner due to burdens that exceeded her ability to cope” and that Kishimoto had suffered from caregiver fatigue.

According to the ruling, on Nov 17, 2019, Kishimoto first killed her husband Takio, 70, by strangling him with a small towel. She then used the towel to strangle her 93-year-old father-in-law, Yoshio Kishimoto, and his 95-year-old wife Shinobu as they slept.

After killing her three relatives, Kishimoto tried to take her own life by ingesting several sleeping pills. Kishimoto's daughter, who visited the home at around 7:50 a.m. on the morning of the crime, found the bodies and called 110. Kishimoto was found in the hallway, unconscious from having taken the sleeping pills. The others were in their beds.

Tragic. A very sad commentary on the state of Japan.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

