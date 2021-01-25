Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

73-year-old man arrested for attempting to murder son

KANAGAWA

Police in Oiso, Kanagawa Prefecture, have arrested a 73-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder after he stabbed his 43-year-old son at their home.

According to police, Tetsuo Imai stabbed his youngest son, Yuji, in the abdomen, Sankei Shimbun reported. The incident occurred at around 10 p.m. on Sunday when Yuji tried to break up an argument between his father and mother. Police said Yuji sustained a severe stab wound, but his life is not in danger.

Police said Imai was intoxicated at the time of the assault. They said he has partially denied the charge by claiming he had no intent to kill his son. Imai was quoted by police as saying, “Since my son and I are quite different in size, I assumed I would get beaten up if I didn’t stab him.”

