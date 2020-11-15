73-year-old man arrested over hit-and-run

Police in Kasugai, Aichi Prefecture, have arrested a 73-year-old man over a hit-and-run incident involving a 70-year-old man.

According to police, Kuzumi Kito, a part-time newspaper deliveryman for the Chunichi Shimbun, ran over the victim at around 2:40 a.m. Saturday. Local media quoted police as saying that the victim was apparently lying on the road when he was run over by Kito who kept going.

A passerby saw the victim and called 119. The victim was taken to hospital where he remained in a coma due to a brain contusion on Sunday.

At around 4:40 a.m. Saturday, Kito turned himself in at a local police station and said he had caused an accident while driving to work.

Police said Kito has been charged with dangerous driving resulting in injury and aviation of the Road Traffic Law.

