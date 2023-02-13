73-year-old man attacked with knife during home invasion in Gunma

A 73-year-old man was attacked by an intruder at his home in Isesaki, Gunma Prefecture, early Monday morning.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 4:40 a.m., Kyodo News reported. Police said they received a call from the victim, saying that a man had broken into his home, attacked him with a knife and stole cash and his ATM card.

Police said the man, who lives alone, was taken to hospital to be treated for knife wounds to his face and right hand.

The assailant is described as being around 20 years old and was wearing blue work clothes.

