crime

73-year-old man attacked with knife during home invasion in Gunma

GUNMA

A 73-year-old man was attacked by an intruder at his home in Isesaki, Gunma Prefecture, early Monday morning.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 4:40 a.m., Kyodo News reported. Police said they received a call from the victim, saying that a man had broken into his home, attacked him with a knife and stole cash and his ATM card.  

Police said the man, who lives alone, was taken to hospital to be treated for knife wounds to his face and right hand.

The assailant is described as being around 20 years old and was wearing blue work clothes.

I thought a home invasion was when a person answers the door and the home invader overpowers the home owner and forces their way in.

Isn't this just an armed burglary?

Bad either way and hope the gentleman recovers.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

No doubt the thief knew this old fella lived alone. He is likely an acquaintance of a family member. Or, it is possible he had been casing the old fella’s place. Another black spot in safety Japan.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

