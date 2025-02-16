73-year-old man beaten, robbed of ¥150,000 in Hokkaido

A 73-year-old man was beaten and had his rucksack containing 150,000 and other items stolen in Otofuke town, Hokkaido, police said Sunday.

The incident occurred at around 5:40 p.m. on Saturday, Hokkaido Broadcasting Corp reported.

According to the police, the man had just returned home by car. Immediately after getting out of the car, he was hit twice in the back of the head by someone who grabbed his rucksack containing cash, his ATM card and other items.

The man suffered minor injuries. Police said he was unable to describe his attacker other than that he was wearing dark clothing with a hoodie and fled on foot.

