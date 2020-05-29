Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

73-year-old man found dead in shed at home in Ehime Pref

0 Comments
EHIME

Police are investigating the death of a 73-year-old man whose body was found in a shed at his residence in Imabari, Ehime Prefecture.

According to police, the body of Matsumi Yoshii was found by his son just before 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Sankei Shimbun reported. He was lying on the floor of the shed which stands beside the house. Police said he had been stabbed several times in the abdomen.

Police said no knife was found at the scene of the crime.

Yoshii lived on the property with his second oldest son and grandchild. They had gone out for dinner the night before and the son said his father seemed worried about something.

© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

0 Comments
Suicide? 73 yo man should enjoy life without worries.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

No knife found at the scene mate. RIP tho.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

