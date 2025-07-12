73-year-old man found stabbed to death in his house in Ibaraki Prefecture

The body of a 73-year-old man was found in his house in Kawachi town, Ibaraki Prefecture, on Saturday. Police said he had been stabbed to death.

According to police, the body was found in the kitchen at around 9:45 a.m. by a 69-year-old woman who was a friend of the man, TV Asahi reported. She sought help from a neighbor who called the police.

Police said the man, who lived alone, was declared dead at the scene. There was a knife wound in his abdomen.

His body was clad in jeans but was naked from the waist up.

Police said the body had started to decompose and added that an autopsy will be conducted to determine the approximate time of death.

