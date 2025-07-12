 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

73-year-old man found stabbed to death in his house in Ibaraki Prefecture

3 Comments
IBARAKI

The body of a 73-year-old man was found in his house in Kawachi town, Ibaraki Prefecture, on Saturday. Police said he had been stabbed to death.

According to police, the body was found in the kitchen at around 9:45 a.m. by a 69-year-old woman who was a friend of the man, TV Asahi reported. She sought help from a neighbor who called the police.

Police said the man, who lived alone, was declared dead at the scene. There was a knife wound in his abdomen.

His body was clad in jeans but was naked from the waist up.

Police said the body had started to decompose and added that an autopsy will be conducted to determine the approximate time of death.

© Japan Today

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Best Travel Companion for Every Adventure

Travel like a local with Nomad eSIM! Use code NOMJAPAN22 for 22% off. Stay connected wherever you go: easy and hassle-free!

Learn More

3 Comments
Login to comment

Oh no, not again. What would drive someone to do this to an elderly man?

-5 ( +0 / -5 )

@falseflagsteve

What do you mean "Oh no, not again"? It's not as if this happens every day.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

What would drive someone to do this to an elderly man?

I have been reliably informed that it is demonic forces and online pornography.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Crime

10 Dangerous Things You Shouldn’t Do in Japan (And Why)

GaijinPot Blog