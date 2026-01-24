73-year-old man, hit by motorcycle, dies after walking home

A 73-year-old man walking along a road died was hit by a motorcycle on Saturday morning and then died about 12 hours later after he managed to walk home in Uto City, Kumamoto Prefecture.

Police said that at around 6:15 p.m., the manager of an apartment building called 119 and said he had found the man, Ken Eto, collapsed in his apartment, Kumamoto Broadcasting Corp reported. Eto was taken to hospital where he died later Saturday night.

Police said a trail of dried blood led from Eto's apartment to the road. Surveillance camera footage showed that he had been hit by a motorcycle at around 6:35 a.m. and that the motorcyclist kept going.

Eto got up and managed to walk back to his apartment.

Police said they are analyzing surveillance camera footage to try and identify the motorcycle.

