crime

73-year-old man, hit by motorcycle, dies after walking home

7 Comments
KUMAMOTO

A 73-year-old man walking along a road died was hit by a motorcycle on Saturday morning and then died about 12 hours later after he managed to walk home in Uto City, Kumamoto Prefecture.

Police said that at around 6:15 p.m., the manager of an apartment building called 119 and said he had found the man, Ken Eto, collapsed in his apartment, Kumamoto Broadcasting Corp reported. Eto was taken to hospital where he died later Saturday night.

Police said a trail of dried blood led from Eto's apartment to the road. Surveillance camera footage showed that he had been hit by a motorcycle at around 6:35 a.m. and that the motorcyclist kept going.

Eto got up and managed to walk back to his apartment.

Police said they are analyzing surveillance camera footage to try and identify the motorcycle.

7 Comments
Once aboard my Suzuki 750 I almost hit a teenaged jaywalker on Aoyama Dori in Tokyo. I braked to a halt, dismounted, walked over to him and gave him a thrashing with my insulated gloves. Stupid kid - could have gotten me killed as well as himself.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

@JT

Line two has an extra ‘died’ in it.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

walked over to him and gave him a thrashing with my insulated gloves.

Cool story.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

A 73-year-old man walking along a road died was hit by a motorcycle on Saturday morning and then died about 12 hours later after he managed to walk home in Uto City, Kumamoto Prefecture.

Mods - Did he die twice? You may want to edit that first paragraph.

Mods - Did he die twice? You may want to edit that first paragraph.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

A 73-year-old man walking along a road died was hit by a motorcycle on Saturday morning and then died about 12 hours later after he managed to walk home

Needs an edit.

Needs an edit.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

NCIS Reruns Today  04:54 pm JST

Once aboard my Suzuki 750 I almost hit a teenaged jaywalker on Aoyama Dori in Tokyo. I braked to a halt, dismounted, walked over to him and gave him a thrashing with my insulated gloves. Stupid kid - could have gotten me killed as well as himself.

In other words, you committed an assault and battery.

You shouldn't do that.

Lucky for you that you weren't arrested. It would have been justified if you had been.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Lazarus exists

0 ( +0 / -0 )

