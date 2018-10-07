Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

73-year-old woman arrested for killing disabled 49-year-old son

1 Comment
TOKUSHIMA

Police in Naruto, Tokushima Prefecture, said Monday they have arrested a 73-year-old woman on suspicion of killing her physically disabled 49-year-old son at their home.

Police said Kayoko Sanada, a company employee, has admitted to strangling her son Shuji with a cord as he slept in his bed at around 12:10 a.m. on Sunday, Fuji TV reported. Police quoted Sanada as saying she was worn out from looking after her son who was physically disabled and had been bedridden for the past 10 years.

Sanada lives with her 76-year-old husband who found Shuji unconscious. He called their oldest son, 51, who lives nearby. The oldest son came over and then called 119.

These stories are always so sad. We know the family has had to deal with a lot, and the mother, at a ripe old age, had probably just had enough and also could not care for her son anymore.

Still, murder is murder — part of why the story is sad. She should go to prison.

