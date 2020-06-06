Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

73-year-old woman arrested over murder of 83-year-old husband

ODAWARA, Kanagawa

Police in Odawara, Kanagawa Prefecture, have arrested a 73-year-old woman on suspicion of killing her ailing 83-year-old husband.

According to police, Teruko Ikeda has admitted to strangling her husband Yoichi with a face mask string at around 12:30 a.m. Friday at their house, Sankei Shimbun reported.

The couple lived with their two sons. Ikeda woke her eldest son and he called 110.

She was quoted by police as saying she was worn out from looking after her husband.

Cowardly old witch. Being worn out from doing her job, the poor thing. The sad thing is that she will likely avoid punishment due to her age

0 ( +0 / -0 )

